Did Lindsay Clancy know what she was doing? Legal expert says jury faces critical decision

DEDHAM, Mass. — Testimony is set to resume Wednesday in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy after jurors heard opening statements and emotional testimony from her husband on the trial’s first day.

Clancy is charged in connection with the deaths of her three children. The central issue in the case is not whether she caused their deaths, but her mental state at the time.

Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon said both prosecutors and defense attorneys used opening statements to aggressively lay out their competing theories for the jury.

Prosecutors argued Clancy was overwhelmed by the demands of motherhood and family responsibilities, including the loss of childcare support, and suggested those pressures contributed to her actions.

Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

The defense, meanwhile, argued Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and challenged the prosecution’s narrative, presenting evidence they say supports claims that she was experiencing psychosis.

“The mental state of Lindsay Clancy is really what the jury is going to decide here,” Hershon said.

Much of the first day focused on testimony from Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy’s husband and the father of the three children. He told jurors that his wife appeared happy and normal on the day the children died.

Hershon said that testimony could prove significant for prosecutors, who are expected to use it to argue Clancy understood her actions.

However, she noted the defense is expected to call medical and mental health experts who may testify that someone experiencing psychosis can still appear functional to those around them.

Patrick Clancy’s testimony is expected to remain a key part of the trial moving forward. Hershon said his account helped establish the timeline of events and gave jurors insight into Lindsay Clancy’s behavior in the days leading up to the tragedy.

Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Jurors are also expected to hear testimony about the moments when Patrick Clancy returned home and found his wife and children.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The case is being heard by 18 jurors, though only 12 will ultimately deliberate. Under Massachusetts court procedures, alternate jurors are selected at random at the conclusion of the trial, ensuring all jurors remain fully engaged throughout the proceedings.

Testimony resumes Wednesday with Patrick Clancy expected to return to the witness stand.

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