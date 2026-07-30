Local

Lindsay Clancy trial: Jury to hear from new witnesses after haunting 911 call played in court

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Emotions overflowed inside Plymouth Superior Court on Wednesday as jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial listened to the heartbreaking 911 call made by her husband after he discovered their three children dead in the family’s Duxbury home.

The prosecution is expected to continue presenting its case Thursday morning, with additional witnesses scheduled to take the stand when proceedings resume at 9 a.m.

Day 3 of testimony begins streaming live at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, Patrick Clancy spent much of the day on the witness stand, recounting the events of Jan. 24, 2023, when he returned home from running errands for his wife and found what prosecutors describe as a horrific crime scene.

Jurors were shown surveillance video from a CVS and a Plymouth restaurant where Patrick Clancy stopped while out of the house. He testified that he spoke with Lindsay by phone during the trip and said she sounded occupied, as if she was in the middle of giving the children baths.

When he arrived home, however, he said the children’s bedrooms and bathroom were empty. He then went to the couple’s bedroom, which was locked.

After opening the door, Patrick testified that he saw blood inside the room and an open window.

He then rushed downstairs and outside, where he found Lindsay Clancy lying on the ground after what prosecutors say was a jump from a second-story window.

The jury then heard portions of Patrick Clancy’s frantic 911 call.

During the call, Patrick could be heard urging Lindsay to stay awake while a woman was heard moaning and crying in the background. Lindsay eventually told him the children were in the basement, according to testimony.

After first responders arrived, Patrick went to check on the children.

0 of 71

The courtroom grew emotional as jurors listened to the call, including the moment Patrick discovered the children and screamed in anguish. At one point during the recording, he can be heard saying, “She killed the kids.”

Lindsay is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands

Patrick also testified about a brief phone conversation he had with Lindsay roughly a week after the deaths while she was hospitalized.

“She said she heard a man’s voice telling her that if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance,” Patrick testified.

While Patrick was not on the witness stand when the 911 recording was played, Lindsay Clancy openly sobbed at the defense table as the audio was heard in court.

Clancy’s defense argues she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors contend she was criminally responsible for her actions.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read