Leominster Relief Fund started to help residents impacted by flooding, mayor’s office says

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A special fund has been started to help residents impacted by catastrophic flash flooding, the mayor’s office said Tuesday.

“We are so thankful for everyone coming together and continuing to reach out asking how to help each other!” city officials said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“If you are interested in donating to the Leominster Relief Fund to directly support the residents effected by the flood, please send a check made out to the LEOMINSTER RELIEF FUND or stop by the Mayor’s Office at 25 West Street to donate by cash or check,” the Facebook post said.

We are so thankful for everyone coming together and continuing to reach out asking how to help each other! If you are... Posted by City of Leominster, MA on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A state of emergency remained in effect in Leominster on Tuesday after flash flooding caused extensive damage in the city on Monday, leaving motorists stranded, forcing the cancellation of school, and prompting evacuations in some areas.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Massachusetts Weather Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) (Rick Cinclair/AP)

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella estimated that the flooding has caused millions of dollars in damage, after an unprecedented 11 inches of rain fell in the city in just a matter of five hours on Monday.

The storm left roads impassable, a heavily-trafficked bridge collapsed, and hundreds of residents needed to be rescued with boats.

Severe Weather-New England Workers survey the damage to a Commuter Rail train line which was washed out Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Leominster, Mass. after heavy rain fall in the town overnight. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (Josh Reynolds/AP)

An enormous sinkhole tore through the entire roadway on Pleasant Street, with chunks of concrete with double yellow lines falling into the earth.

“Thank you all for continuing to support each other during this tumultuous time!” the city said in its Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group