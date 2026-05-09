Tewksbury road closed after tree takes down power lines

A Tewksbury road is closed due to a large tree that knocked down power lines.

Brown Street was shut down at Arkansas Road, Tewksbury police said.

“Anyone needing access to the Wolcott Street and Arkansas Road area must enter via Brown Street from the South Street side,” Tewksbury police wrote on Facebook.

Other residents were asked to avoid the area.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group