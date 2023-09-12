‘Catastrophic flooding’: Healey visits North Attleboro, Leominster to survey flood damage

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Gov. Maura Healey toured Leominster and North Attleboro on Tuesday to survey severe damage in the region caused by “catastrophic” flash flooding, which forced the evacuation of residents and their pets overnight, caused sinkholes and collapsed a bridge and buildings in some areas.

“Once again we find ourselves at the scene of catastrophic flooding,” Healey told reporters during a press conference in North Attleboro around midday Tuesday.

The governor pledged state resources to help residents who have been impacted by the flash flooding, which caused epic damage to local homes, businesses, vehicles and tore chunks of concrete from roadways.

“I am committed to making sure that our administration does everything that we can to help restore semblance of order here to folks in this region, and around the state, who have been so devastated by this flooding and this weather,” said Healey, adding that she has reached out to the Biden Administration and the state’s congressional delegation for assistance for residents.

The governor lauded emergency responders, who worked throughout the night to evacuate residents.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been on the ground with first responders all night supporting local emergency operations and “I am just so grateful to them for their work,” Healey said.

“My heart goes out to the people who experienced tremendous hardship yesterday,” Healey said. “It was really scary, the amount of water that fell in just a short amount of time and the incredible devastation that it caused. My heart goes out to those directly impacted by this weather.”

A state of emergency remained in effect in Leominster on Tuesday morning after the area was pummeled by extreme flooding that left motorists stranded, forced the cancellation of school, and prompted local evacuations.

A shelter-in-place was also issued in North Attleboro as Bristol County was also hit with flash flooding. Multiple roads in the town were also closed.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella also called the weather event “catastrophic” on Tuesday, adding that emergency crews evacuated people overnight with hovercrafts and boats.

Mazzarella said the storm stalled out over the city as it delivered a “life-threatening” amount of rain and flooding between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

He said roads were left impassable, a heavily-trafficked bridge collapsed, and hundreds of residents needed to be rescued with boats.

An enormous sinkhole tore through the entire roadway on Pleasant Street, with chunks of concrete with double yellow lines falling into the earth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

