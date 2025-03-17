At least 13 people facing charges, slew of ‘borgs’ seized during St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston

BOSTON — At least 13 people are facing charges in connection with incidents at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston on Sunday, authorities said.

Nine people were arrested and four others will be summonsed to face a judge, Boston police announced after the 122nd annual celebration. They will also face charges of minor in possession of alcohol to assault and battery, public fighting, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer, and destruction of property in South Boston District Court.

One of the individuals is a juvenile, while the other twelve are adults, police noted.

An earlier start time for the 2025 edition of the parade was agreed upon by city leaders to help curb the public drinking and rowdiness that occurred during the 2024 event, but police still seized copious amounts of alcohol.

0 of 17 St. Patrick's Day Parade Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade from a balcony, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Participants dressed as Minutemen march during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Spectators cheer during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade A sheet metal worker high-fives the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade A Shriner motors by the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade A man on a float encourages the crowd to cheer louder during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Graham Johnston, of St. Louis, Mo., dressed as a leprechaun, and others reach for treats thrown by participants at the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Spectators cheer at the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade A drummer performs during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Michele Hunter, of Pawlet, Vt., center left, and Erin Riley, of Saugus, Mass., cheer a performer at the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Performers shoot muskets at the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade A man dressed as a leprechaun slaps hands with the crowd during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Spectators celebrate during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Parade Empty containers used for homemade drinks overflow the garbage cans after the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Boston, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) St. Patrick's Day Boston Parade FILE - A person waves an Irish flag while watching the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne/AP)

The Boston Police Department showed off its efforts to curb underage and public drinking.

Officers shared photos of a slew of “borgs” that were seized from paradegoers.

A “borg,” also known as a blackout rage gallon, is a mixed drink made in a plastic gallon jug, generally containing water, vodka, and flavored drink mix.

The “borg” is a trendy choice among college students and also for Sunday’s festivities, with officers collecting dozens upon dozens of jugs filled with various colored mixtures.

Seized Alcohol (Boston Police Department)

“Alcohol has been seized due to underage and or public drinking,” the department wrote in a statement. “We thank the vast majority of those celebrating today for doing so in a safe and appropriate way.”

MBTA Transit Police also seized alcohol from St. Patrick’s Day revelers at Broadway Station.

“Some folks refuse to listen and follow simple rules,” the department wrote on X. “This is a small sampling of what Transit Police officers seized from people coming into the parade.”

Some folks refuse to listen and follow simple rules. This is a small sampling of what Transit Police officers seized from people coming into the parade. pic.twitter.com/ZBAvTzJp7y — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 16, 2025

Some of the alcohol confiscated by TPD officers. pic.twitter.com/KmSv3cXJXg — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 16, 2025

The annual tradition celebrates the rich Irish heritage that permeates the city, and it also honors the day in 1776 when British troops left Boston after a lengthy attack during the Revolutionary War.

Since 1948, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council has been organizing the parade.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group