A slew of ‘borgs’ and other alcohol seized and obtained by Boston police

BOSTON — Boston police are showing their efforts to crack down on both underage and public drinking following the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

These are all gallon water jugs seized by police, mixed with some beer cans and other bottles.

The jugs known as a “borg” (black out rage gallon) are often a mix of water, alcohol, and flavoring, like electrolytes.

A trendy choice among college students and also at today’s parade.

Police say the majority of people celebrated safely and appropriately.

