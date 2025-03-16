Police: 9 people arrested, 4 summoned following South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has announced that 9 people have been arrested, with 4 people being summoned to South Boston District Court following South Boston’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

According to police, their charges will range from:

Minor in Possession of Alcohol to Assault and Battery

Affray (Public Fighting)

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Destruction of Property.

The 4 individuals who were summoned were not arrested but will face charges.

One of the individuals is a juvenile, while the other twelve are adults.

Boston police have also announced that the streets for the parade route are now all reopened for traffic.

