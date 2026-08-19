Lawrence city council keeps discussion of mayor’s federal charges open to public

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence residents voiced concerns Tuesday night after learning Mayor Brian DePeña is facing federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering, with some calling for transparency as the City Council considered how to respond.

The council had been expected to discuss the charges against DePeña in a closed session, but several councilors questioned whether the conversation should take place behind closed doors.

“We should be conducting our business in the open, we should be talking about these things in the open,” Councilor Marc Laplante said. “There are certain times that we shouldn’t.”

The council ultimately kept the discussion open to the public as members worked to determine what role, if any, the city should play in the case.

Council President Jeovanny Rodriguez said the allegations could have broader implications for Lawrence.

“Even though those are personal matters, the city as a whole might be affected,” Rodriguez said.

Councilor Stephany Infante also said transparency was particularly important.

“A portion of the allegations does involve campaign activity and that warrants acknowledgement and transparency,” Infante said.

Residents echoed those concerns during Tuesday’s meeting.

“It appears that that manner in which some people are getting rich nowadays will be the downfall of Lawrence,” resident Rich Russel said.

Another resident, Brenda, said the public should be able to hear the council’s discussion.

“I believe the discussion we’re having regarding our city should not be held in executive session, but rather out in the open in front of the people who elected you to your positions,” she said.

Federal prosecutors allege DePeña took more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 small-business loans and used the money for personal and political expenses.

Lawrence Chief Administrative and Finance Officer Ramona Ceballos emphasized that the city’s public funds were not involved in the alleged scheme.

“We take our responsibility to protect taxpayers’ dollars very seriously,” Ceballos said. “This is a transaction between a business and the financial assistance provided by the federal government through COVID assistance. The city was not involved and has nothing to do with it.”

DePeña was first elected mayor in 2021 and was re-elected last year.

If convicted of the federal charges, DePeña could face up to 30 years in prison.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group