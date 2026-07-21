Man in mime costume faces charges, allegedly harassed female DCR employees at Cochituate State Park

A Framingham man is facing criminal harassment charges after three female DCR workers filed reports against him, with incidents stemming from the past two months. Hernan Villagran Lux, 29, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police Sunday night at the Cochituate Rail Trail.

A number of people have also posted to social media about Lux, noting his distinct appearance, claiming they’ve spotted him throughout the Natick, Framingham, and Wayland areas. A number of women also claimed a man fitting the same description approached and followed them on the Cochituate Rail Trail.

Lux appeared in Framingham District Court on Monday.

“The women report an extensive number of contacts with the defendant involving him staring at them, smiling in what they describe as a ‘a really unnerving and frankly terrifying manner,’” Andrew Mange, the Framingham District Court Supervisor, said.

Mange said the women reported the situations became increasingly bold and invasive, describing one situation where Lux, “stripped down to his underwear, slathered cooking oil all over his body and began working out right by their staff area.”

Mange said the women reported Lux would also refuse to leave the park despite repeated asks.

Man faces charges after harassing female DCR employees at Cochituate State Park

A number of people who live in the area and frequently visit the Rail Trail said they’ve seen him walking before.

“I spotted him, he looked kind of odd, but I thought he was just dressed in a costume,” Nancy Dlott, a woman who lives nearby, said.

“I just don’t understand what goes through someone’s head to do that,” Christopher Labella, a man who lives nearby, said.

They said they believe the Rail Trail is a safe area, but these reports are unsettling.

“You don’t think about someone running around like that doing those kinds of terrible things to people,” Labella said. “I hope this guy gets the help that he needs.”

“It’s kind of upsetting, especially if you’re walking alone,” Dlott said.

As Mange continued to read through the facts of the case against Lux, Lux fainted in the courtroom and was treated on site.

When court resumed later in the afternoon, the judge ordered Lux to a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Man faces charges after harassing female DCR employees at Cochituate State Park

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