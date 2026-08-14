‘Hi guys!’: Lawrence Mayor, attorney, dodges questions and smashes into car outside court

LAWRENCE, Mass. — After facing serious federal charges Friday, Lawrence’s mayor Brian DePena and his attorney rammed into a parked car while trying to avoid the media.

Friday afternoon, DePena faced wire fraud and money laundering charges. He was released under conditions.

He was forced to give up his passport and remain in Massachusetts during the proceedings.

DePena and his attorney were caught leaving the Moakley Federal Courthouse out the back door.

Boston 25 News reporter Daniel Coates asked, “Do you have any comment for the city?”

“Hi guys,” responded DePena with a smile on his face. “God bless you.”

His attorney, Carlos Apostle, continuously told the media “no comment.”

Moments later, he said, “You don’t think the mayor of the city of Lawrence has enemies? He’s done the greatest job a mayor has ever done for the city of Lawrence. Why don’t you drive to Lawrence and see how incredible it is? No comment.”

DePena waved “bye-bye” to our cameras as he walked to his car.

He and his attorney hopped in their car, where DePena appeared to give the media a thumbs-up and blow a kiss.

A moment later, the attorney behind the wheel smashed into a parked car in front of them.

Apostle stopped and took photos following the crash.

Before speeding off, he exclaimed, “I’m going to have bodyguards because look at how outrageous this is. It’s crazy. You would never do this to someone white.”

It’s unclear when DePena will appear in federal court again.

His team waved a probable cause hearing on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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