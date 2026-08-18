Sex offender accused of secretly recording kids at Boston’s Frog Pond appears in court

BOSTON — A sex offender appeared in court on several charges, including allegedly using sunglasses with a camera to record children at the Frog Pond on Boston Common.

On August 18, officers arrested 60-year-old Mark Sullivan of Brockton. Sullivan is charged with photographing the sexual or intimate parts of a child.

He pleaded not guilty.

According to police, officers responded around 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, to the area of 38 Beacon Street to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Witnesses told police the suspect was recording children at the playground using sunglasses with a camera installed in them. Witnesses also said the suspect used his cellphone to record the children.

Additional witnesses told police the suspect used the glasses to record a family who was attempting to change their children, who were wrapped in towels for privacy.

When the family tried to move because of the suspect’s behavior, police said he followed them and scanned the children up and down with the camera-equipped sunglasses.

Witnesses confronted the suspect, who removed the sunglasses and attempted to break them with his hands.

When officers saw the damaged sunglasses in the suspect’s hands, he told them he had been confronted by a group of people who pulled the glasses off his face and assaulted him.

According to prosecutors, Sullivan has previously served two separate terms in state prison on child pornography charges. He is a level three sexual offender, according to the state’s website.

A judge ordered Sullivan held on $250,000 bail with conditions that include staying away from Boston and the Frog Pond, having no contact with minors, having no internet access and surrendering all electronic devices.

If he makes bail, he will also be required to remain under home confinement.

The sunglasses and cellphone will be searched under a warrant for additional evidence.

Sullivan is due back in court in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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