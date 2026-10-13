Key Patriots player to miss ‘multiple weeks’ after suffering injury in win over Raiders

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A key member of the New England Patriots offense will reportedly be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Second-year running back Treveyon Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s 45-17 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter suggested that Henderson could miss “multiple weeks.”

“Henderson will not need surgery, and he is regarded as a quick healer, so the Patriots are hoping his return is sooner rather than later,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old Ohio State product has racked up 163 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Henderson also missed the first two weeks of the season with an ankle ailment.

0 of 8 Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 11: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots is tackled against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots hands off to Treveyon Henderson #32 during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Drake Maye #10 hands the ball off to TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter Patriots at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 20: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Henderson’s injury loss makes veteran Rhamondre Stevenson the clear starter, with Corey Kiner expected to serve as his backup. Stevenson has found success so far this season, totaling 227 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was hurt on opening night, is also nursing a high-ankle sprain. He hasn’t played since, but the Patriots are hopeful he can return to practice soon.

The Patriots, 3-2, host the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group