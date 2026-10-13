Key Patriots player to miss ‘multiple weeks’ after suffering injury in win over Raiders
ByFrank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
ByFrank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A key member of the New England Patriots offense will reportedly be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Second-year running back Treveyon Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s 45-17 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter suggested that Henderson could miss “multiple weeks.”
“Henderson will not need surgery, and he is regarded as a quick healer, so the Patriots are hoping his return is sooner rather than later,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.
In four games this season, the 23-year-old Ohio State product has racked up 163 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Henderson also missed the first two weeks of the season with an ankle ailment.
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Henderson’s injury loss makes veteran Rhamondre Stevenson the clear starter, with Corey Kiner expected to serve as his backup. Stevenson has found success so far this season, totaling 227 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.