Body found in water near New England Aquarium in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a body was found under a pier in Boston near the New England Aquarium on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The body was located in the area of 63 Long Wharf just before 7 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted Boston officers and fire crews responding to the scene, with yellow police tape roping off the area.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office also confirmed the discovery of the body.

Additional details about the person found in the water and the nature of the investigation weren’t immediately available.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group