Man who died in Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster incident identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One man died and at least four other people were injured on Monday after an incident on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, officials said.

Victim identified

Update 11:24 a.m. ET Oct. 13: The man who was ejected from the ride was identified as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, WSB-TV reported.

According to police, Kariem was ejected from his seat, hit other riders and landed beneath the ride.

Authorities said Kariem was unconscious and not breathing and was later pronounced dead, the television station reported.

Original report: According to the Cobb County Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. ET at the park, located about 10 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

“Several people were reported injured, and one person has died,” police said in a statement.

The ride was stopped with a set of its cars at the top, WSB-TV reported.

According to the Six Flags website, Goliath opened in 2006. The ride reaches a top speed of 70 mph and rises 200 feet above the ground. The duration of the ride is 210 seconds, and the ride travels 4,480 feet.

Six Flags rider says passengers were stranded high above the ground for over an hour https://t.co/F7Nv6QwBgy https://t.co/YJb7RlZ1e9 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 13, 2026

Riders “navigate through razor-sharp turns and soar over colossal hills,” the website notes.

One of the roller coaster riders, Ben Edwards, told the television station that the roller coaster made an emergency stop, which left passengers stranded high above the ground.

“We just got stuck there,” Edwards told WSB-TV.

He added that paramedics, ambulances, and fire trucks arrived at the scene.

Another park visitor, Conner Thompson, was waiting to ride the roller coaster when he saw the ride return and heard passengers screaming.

“As I looked at the train, I saw that there was a seat that was unlatched completely and people were yelling that someone had fallen out,” Thompson told the television station. “Everyone on the ride was very distressed. Yelling and wanting to get off the ride, they couldn’t get off fast enough.”

Details about the situation remain limited, and authorities have not released the guest’s identity.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Six Flags said the company was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected,” the spokesperson said. “The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation.”

The park normally operates on weekends in October but was open on Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday, CNN reported.

Nine roller coasters across six other Six Flags amusement parks have been temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said Monday.

According to WSB-TV, the rides closed were:

Six Flags Great America -- Raging Bull

Six Flags Magic Mountain -- Goliath

Six Flags Great Adventure -- Nitro

Canada’s Wonderland -- Leviathan and Behemoth

Carowinds -- Fury 325 and Thunder Striker

Kings Island -- Orion and Diamondback

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident, according to the television station. Park officials and police have not shared additional details about the circumstances that led to the death and injuries.

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