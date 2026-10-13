Local

Weekend shooting in Worcester leaves one man dead, another critically injured

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Weekend shooting in Worcester leaves one man dead, another critically injured
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Worcester over the weekend.

According to Worcester police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 350 Southbridge Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital. One of the men died from his injuries, while the other remains in critical condition.

The Worcester Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read