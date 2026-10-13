Weekend shooting in Worcester leaves one man dead, another critically injured

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Worcester over the weekend.

According to Worcester police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 350 Southbridge Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital. One of the men died from his injuries, while the other remains in critical condition.

The Worcester Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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