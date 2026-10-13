2 major grocery chains dealing with website, app outages amid security issue

DEDHAM, Mass. —

The websites and apps for two major grocery chains are currently unavailable amid a network security issue.

Messages posted on the Stop & Shop and Hannaford homepages say their websites and apps are unavailable.

According to the messages, the company will refund any unfulfilled orders. Stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open during regular business hours.

Stop & Shop and Hannaford have web outages

Ahold Delhaize, the company that owns both grocery chains, said in a statement that it is experiencing a network security issue and took some systems offline to help protect them.

“Protecting our infrastructure in the best interest of our customers, associates, and partners is a top priority,” Ahold Delhaize said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused customers and partners.

Other store operations were not affected, the Globe reported.

Stop & Shop has 117 locations in Massachusetts, while Hannaford has 15 locations.

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