New England Patriots rule out TreVeyon Henderson ahead of season opener against Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson for an ankle injury after sitting out all three practices ahead of the team’s game against the Seahawks.

No OL Ben Brown or RB TreVeyon Henderson for the Patriots opener against the Seahawks.



DT Christian Barmore is a go. https://t.co/8wg4MoEZAi — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) September 8, 2026

Henderson was a finalist in his first season for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the team in scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

The Patriots kick off the 2026 season with a Super Bowl rematch at Lumen Field at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group