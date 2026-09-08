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New England Patriots rule out TreVeyon Henderson ahead of season opener against Seahawks

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images) (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson for an ankle injury after sitting out all three practices ahead of the team’s game against the Seahawks.

Henderson was a finalist in his first season for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the team in scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

The Patriots kick off the 2026 season with a Super Bowl rematch at Lumen Field at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night.

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