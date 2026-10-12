Mike Vrabel provides updates on AJ Brown’s, Will Campbell’s injuries ahead of Jets matchup

The suddenly surging New England Patriots may soon be getting reinforcements.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that AJ Brown may practice this week now that the star wide receiver is eligible to come off injured reserve.

LIVE: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 10/12 https://t.co/IdWylUrL83 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 12, 2026

“There’s a chance, yep, there is,” Vrabel responded when asked if Brown, whom the Patriots traded the Eagles a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to acquire this offseason, could return to the field this week.

Brown has not played since he suffered a high ankle sprain during the Patriots Week 1 rematch of Super Bowl LX. Despite the early exit, Brown still had three catches for four targets for 26 yards.

Brown’s looming return comes as New England’s receiver depth has been further tested by the loss of Mack Hollins. One of QB Drake Maye’s favorite targets, Hollins was placed on IR with a calf strain following the Patriots’ Week 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Vrabel also provided an update on starting left tackle Will Campbell’s status. Campbell didn’t finish the Patriots’ 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders after RB Rhamondre Stevenson was brought down on Campbell’s right leg. Campbell stayed on the turf for an extended before visiting the blue medical tent and quickly departing to the locker room.

Last season, Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in the same knee that ladned in on injured reserve.

NFL Insiders report that the Patriots believe Campbell suffered a knee sprain and will miss some time.

“We’ll see how the week goes. ... Wasn’t able to finish the game, so I don’t know how much time he’ll miss or if he’ll be back towards the end of the week,” Vrabel said Monday.

The Patriots will host their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, at Gillette Stadium this Sunday.

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