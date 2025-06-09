Local

Karen Read’s retrial: Final 3 witnesses expected this week before defense rests case

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — The final three witnesses in Karen Read’s murder retrial are expected to take the stand this week before the defense rests its case and closing arguments begin.

Read, 45, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Monday marks Day 29 of Read’s retrial. Dr. Daniel Wolfe, the director of accident reconstruction for ARCCA, will return to the stand after a full day of testimony on Friday.

The federal government initially hired Wolfe as part of an investigation into how law enforcement handled O’Keefe’s death. He testified at Read’s first trial and has since been paid by the defense.

On Friday, Wolfe described conducting numerous tests, including striking a dummy arm with a replica of Read’s SUV taillight at various speeds. He also had an SUV back into both an arm suspended in the air and a full-body dummy wearing clothing that matched what O’Keefe was wearing.

A prosecution expert has testified that O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. But Wolfe said, based on every test he performed, the damage to Read’s taillight and O’Keefe’s clothing was inconsistent with striking an arm or body.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan tried to discredit Wolfe’s work, pointing out that one of the test videos shown to the jury showed the dummy being struck and spun around without its legs, hips, or torso coming into contact with the vehicle.

"You’ve done no studies on hard ground, like a front yard, have you?" Brennan asked Wolfe.

Wolfe said, “No, sir.”

Dr. Andrew Rentschler, also of ARCCA, is expected to testify after Wolfe is dismissed. A medical examiner is also expected to take the stand.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

