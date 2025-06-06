Key witness for Karen Read’s defense team testifies, shows crash test video to jury

DEDHAM, Mass — Dr. Daniel Wolfe from the engineering firm ARCCA took the stand on Friday in the retrial of Karen Read.

ARCCA was initially hired by the feds for their investigation of the case.

Read is accused of clipping John O’Keefe in reverse with her 6,000 pound SUV, and ARCCA conclusions support the defense.

On the cross examination, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan went right at Wolfe’s credibility and objectivity.

“I feel like I’ve answered it the best I can your Honor,” Wolfe said during a line of questioning from Brennan.

“Okay, next question,” Judge Beverly Cannone responded.

“You don’t like that question?” Brennan asked.

Wolfe showed different tests of an SUV backing up from varying distances up to 29mph, striking a dummy, testing the theory of the damaged headlight.

According to Wolfe, damage recorded in his tests does not match damage found on Read’s taillight and O’Keefe’s clothing.

“What happened to the arm in terms of its suspension?” defense attorney Alan Jackson questioned.

“It actually gets ripped off from the mounting location,” Wolfe said.

Brennan fired back.

“You’ve done no studies on hard ground, like a front yard, have you?” he asked.

“No, sir,” Wolfe replied.

Outside of court, Karen Read had many thoughts about Brennan attempting to discredit Wolfe.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” she said. “The math is wrong, the numbers changed.”

Wolfe will be back on the stand Monday.

Read says she has only two more witnesses to call after that.

