Karen Read wakes up a free woman after being found not guilty of murder

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read woke up a free woman on Thursday after she was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Only barricades remain up around Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court on the Juneteenth holiday, a day after hundreds of Read supporters filled the sidewalks and streets upon learning that a verdict in Read’s retrial was in.

When the 12 jurors acquitted Read in O’Keefe’s death, deafening cheers erupted that could be heard in the courtroom.

When all was said and done, Read was only convicted of operating under the influence. She was immediately sentenced to one year of probation.

As “we love you” chants briefly echoed through the neighborhood, Read briefly thanked her supporters who had gathered for her big day before law enforcement escorted her into an awaiting SUV.

Read attorney Alan Jackson called the court victory “the greatest moment he’s had as a professional.”

Read, her family, and lawyers later celebrated at a high-end restaurant in Boston.

All that remained outside the court on Thursday morning was the remnants of pink confetti littering the sidewalk. Neighborhood residents told Boston 25 that they are looking forward to traffic returning to normal now that the trial is over.

Read still faces a civil suit filed by O’Keefe’s family.

