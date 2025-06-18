Court video: The moment jurors in Karen Read’s retrial revealed their verdict

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jurors in Karen Read’s murder retrial found her not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, but guilty of operating under the influence on Wednesday afternoon.

Deafening cheers from the crowd outside Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court could be heard in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

Inside the court, Read wept tears of joy as she embraced her lawyers.

Karen Read Trial Read weeps as the final verdict of not guilty of second-degree murder is read in Norfolk Superior Court, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP)

It was a huge victory for Read’s lawyers, who have long asserted that she was framed by police after dropping John O’Keefe off at a party at the home of a fellow officer.

Prosecutors argued that the 45-year-old Read hit O’Keefe, 46, with her SUV before driving away, but the defense maintained that he was killed inside the home and later dragged outside.

Before driving away in a black SUV, Read addressed her supporters and said, “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”

Read will face a year of probation for the drunken driving conviction.

