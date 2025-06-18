WATCH: Karen Read addresses sea of ecstatic supporters after being acquitted of murder

Read stopped at the bottom of the stairs on her way out of Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court to address hundreds of her screaming supporters who were all dressed in pink.
“I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and more importantly, emotionally for almost four years,” Read said as a massive crowd yelled back at her, “We love you.”
0 of 9
Read added, “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have and my team.”
Jurors returned a verdict in Read’s high-profile murder case shortly before 3 p.m., finding her not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, but guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving.
The jury handed down its decision after deliberating for at least 22 hours since June 13.
Read, 45, was accused of striking O’Keefe with her car outside a house party in Canton and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. She had been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene.
Read’s lawyers argued that O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.
The verdict comes nearly a year after a separate jury deadlocked over whether Read killed John O’Keefe in 2022.