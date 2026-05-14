Police: Person rescued from water in Quincy, investigation underway

QUINCY, Mass. — Police are investigating after a person was rescued from the water in Quincy.

The incident took place in Marina Bay, Quincy, near Thompson and Moon Islands, where the individual was located.

Authorities reported that there was a call for an overturned kayak in the water.

Quincy Fire Chief Gary Smyth said that one person was recovered from the water and then transported to the hospital.

Authorities are working to learn the condition of the person who was rescued. An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group