Crowd erupts outside court while verdict read in Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — After 22 hours of deliberations over the course of four days, the massive crowd of Karen Read supporters heard the outcome they’ve been anxiously hoping for.

The celebrations that followed included tears of joy.

Confetti fell and people dressed in pink erupted in cheers as the jury read “not guilty” verdicts for second-degree murder and OUI-manslaughter. Read was only charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

Many hugged, chanted, and showed signs of support for Read as she left a free woman.

The highly publicized case drew national attention.

One woman said she drove up from South Carolina to see the outcome.

“It’s just the best ending ever,” one supporter said. “Just after 3 and a half years of this so grateful and it was obvious. The jury saw through the shenanigans and everything the commonwealth was trying to put on.”

“I never saw this. I thought we were gunna be in for an other battle because the corruption is just so friggen deep,” another supporter said.

The crowd outside held up hand signals, which Read’s attorney Alan Jackson started on Friday because they needed to be quiet while she was arriving at court.

A “free Karen Read” chant could also be heard among the crowd outside.

Many of the supporters Boston 25 News spoke to said despite their happiness for Read, they also feel sadness for the family of John O’Keefe.

They believe it’s important to uncover answers about what happened.

