Karen Read lawyer Alan Jackson handling new high-profile murder case

VAN NUYS, Calif. — Alan Jackson, the criminal defense attorney who helped Karen Read clinch an acquittal in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, has a new high-profile client.

Jackson is representing 23-year-old Fraser Bohm, a California driver accused of hitting and killing four Pepperdine University sorority sisters in a tragic crash in Malibu in October 2023.

Jackson stood alongside Bohm as he was arraigned Wednesday. The young man pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter.

Investigators say Bohm was speeding when he collided with several parked cars, leading to the deadly crash.

According to prosecutors, Bohm was driving a BMW at 104 mph in a 45 mph zone along the Pacific Coast Highway when he lost control of the vehicle.

The case has garnered media attention, partly due to the high-profile nature of the victims and the location of the incident.

Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, and Peyton Stewart, all seniors and members of Alpha Phi sorority, died in the crash, Court TV reported.

Jackson is expected to argue that his client was fleeing a road rage incident at the time of the crash, though investigators have not confirmed the claim, according to Court TV.

Bohm was living in an $8.7 million Malibu estate with his mother at the time of the crash, Fox News reported.

Bohm is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 5.

In June, Jackson and his colleagues secured a big victory in the Commonwealth’s case against Read, nearly one year after a mistrial was declared in his first murder trial.

Earlier this week, Jackson confirmed to Boston 25 News that he was joining Read’s civil defense team, along with attorney Elizabeth Little.

“Karen’s courage in confronting abuse of power and demanding the truth is unwavering—and so are we," Jackson said in a statement. “This fight isn’t over. Not until every lie is exposed in every wrong is made right.”

Read next faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of John O’Keefe. Her team has since filed a motion to dismiss.

A formal date for the start of the civil trial has not been set.

