‘Fight isn’t over’: Attorney who led Karen Read’s criminal defense makes major announcement

DEDHAM, Mass. — High-powered defense attorney Alan Jackson announced Tuesday that he is joining Karen Read’s civil defense team, which has been preparing to fight a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of John O’Keefe.

Jackson first revealed his plans on the radio during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”

Elizabeth Little, who worked alongside Jackson during Read’s two murder trials, is also joining the civil defense team.

In a statement shared with Boston 25’s Ted Daniel, Jackson said the fight for justice “isn’t over.”

“I’m proud to stand alongside Elizabeth Little as we join Karen Read‘s civil defense team in her relentless pursuit of justice,” Jackson wrote. “Karen’s courage in confronting abuse of power and demanding the truth is unwavering—and so are we. This fight isn’t over. Not until every lie is exposed in every wrong is made right."

Read, 45, of Mansfield, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, at her retrial in June.

The lawsuit alleges that Read “outrageously created a false narrative” and the O’Keefe family has suffered “emotional injuries, severe physical pain, anguish, emotional distress and other harm… caused by defendant Read’s negligence.”

Days after her acquittal, Read’s team filed a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit.

A formal date for the start of the civil trial has not been set.

