Juvenile charged after alleged threat against high school football game

NEWBURY, Mass. — A juvenile is facing charges after allegedly making a verbal threat regarding a local high school football game.

Newbury police say they were alerted on Wednesday that a juvenile may have made a verbal threat regarding the Triton vs Amesbury high school football game on Friday.

The juvenile was charged after an investigation by Newbury police. Salisbury police also investigated and found that the juvenile did not have access to any firearms.

“There are currently no credible threats toward public safety at Triton Regional High School or Amesbury High School,” said Newbury Chief Patricia Fisher. “Social media rumors can inflate understandable alarm amongst the community.”

“When there is a valid threat toward public safety, the police and school district will communicate those threats with the public and will work to cancel events we feel are unsafe,” Fisher continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

