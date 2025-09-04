Juvenile carrying replica weapon to blame for UMass Lowell shelter-in-place order, police say

Lowell, Mass. — A juvenile carrying a very realistic-looking replica weapon is to blame for the shelter-in-place order on UMass Lowell’s campus that lasted for almost three hours on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Students, faculty, and staff barricaded doors, hid in closets, and hunkered down with the lights off after receiving notifications on their phones alerting them of an individual with a gun behind the Riverview Suites dormitory shortly before 2:30 p.m. The order was lifted around 5:30 p.m.

Police said Thursday that they have identified the juvenile male seen on video with the alleged long gun and that the weapon was actually an airsoft replica weapon.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the suspect running down Marginal Street toward the Riverview Suites with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand.

“The safety of this city, and its residents and visitors, is our top priority, and the extensive response of personnel and assets by this department and our law enforcement partners was a testament to that commitment,” Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement.

About 100 officers, including Lowell police, Massachusetts State Police, and a regional task force, along with FBI agents, searched for the reported gunman for hours before the lockdown was lifted.

“I want to thank all our officers and partners for their brave response as well as our investigators for their diligent investigative work that brought closure to this incident,” Hudon added. “While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured.”

Classes resumed on campus on Thursday morning with extra officers assigned outside residence halls.

Police did not state whether the juvenile would face charges, and their name hasn’t been released.

