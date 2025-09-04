Classes resuming at UMass Lowell amid ongoing search for armed man who sparked lockdown

LOWELL, Mass. — UMass Lowell is taking extra precautions as classes resume Thursday after a man with a gun was spotted on campus on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a lockdown on the first day of school.

Students, faculty, and staff barricaded doors, hid in closets, and hunkered down with the lights off for more than two hours after receiving notifications on their phones alerting them of an individual with a gun behind the Riverview Suites dormitory shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say the reported gun-wielding individual was not a hoax, and the search for the suspect is continuing Thursday morning.

Students returning to campus will notice an increased police presence, with extra officers assigned outside residence halls. Counselors will also be made available in the wake of the schoolwide scare.

The lockdown was initiated after a video surfaced showing a man holding what appeared to be a long gun on a dirt path by the Riverview Suites on the school’s South Campus. Police later confirmed that the video circulating on social media is “legitimate and 100 percent real.”

Authorities, including Lowell Police, State Police, and a regional task force, along with the FBI, searched for the reported gunman near the area for hours before the lockdown was lifted.

Police say the suspect is believed to have left the campus.

"After an extensive search and investigation involving city and state police partners, law enforcement determined the suspect was no longer in the vicinity," a UMass Lowell spokesperson said, lifting the shelter-in-place order shortly after 5:15 p.m.

The police didn’t elaborate further on the incident in an effort to protect the ongoing investigation.

