Shelter-in-place order lifted at UMass Lowell after report of armed man on campus

LOWELL, Mass. — The shelter-in-place order at UMass Lowell’s campus following a report of a person with a gun was lifted after police searched the campus for several hours.

Police received a report of an individual with a gun shortly before 2:30 p.m. Officers were made aware of a viral video circulating and Lowell police officers began to search the campus alongside several other agencies, including Massachusetts State Police and the FBI.

The shelter in place was lifted just after 5:30 p.m., just about 3 hours after the shelter in place order was first put into place.

Police say there are no reports of anyone hurt or shots fired. Police will remain in the area as a precaution throughout the night.

A Boston 25 News staff member who receives alerts from UMass Lowell received a text alerting students and staff members that police were responding to a weapons incident.

UMass Lowell Alert

Another alert stated that police are searching for a “5′5″ asian male wearing a gray or white sweatshirt and black shorts carrying a long weapon."

UMass Lowell Incident Text 2

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., students and staff began to pour out of buildings on campus as police facilitated a controlled evacuation.

Students and staff evacuated from UMass Lowell buildings

Students and staff evacuated from UMass Lowell buildings

“Faculty, staff, commuters, east campus students and visitors will be dismissed by law enforcement building-by-building and asked to take buses back to their vehicles or their East Campus dorms,” the alert from UMass Lowell reads.

Massachusetts State Police said that they are aware of a video that appears to show an armed suspect walking on campus and asked people to stay away from the area.

FBI Boston also responded.

Several cruisers could be seen patrolling the area around the Rearview Suites and a helicopter could be seen circling the area.

Shelter-in-place order issued at UMass Lowell as police investigate reports of person carrying gun

Shelter-in-place order issued at UMass Lowell as police investigate reports of person carrying gun

Boston 25 News spoke with a student who began sheltering in a south campus building around 2:30 p.m.

“We received a bunch of text messages and e-mails saying that we need to stay put, stay in place and yeah, since then, we’re just in the hallway,” said junior Wafaa Kalai. “The class has been canceled. So most of the classrooms are actually closed and locked. The doors are locked and yeah, we’re in the room in the hallways.”

Kalai is a transfer student who was in the middle of the first day of classes on campus when she got the alert to shelter in place.

“There was nothing like this in my mind coming to a first day of school. I’m a public health major,” said Kalai. “What I do and what I study for is to care for people’s health and life. And being in a public school and being in Massachusetts, I thought that we are more on the safe side. So this definitely wasn’t in my mind, it wasn’t in my plans, but now I’m shook to my core.”

Another student, freshman Tyler Bernier, told Boston 25 News that he barricaded himself in a lecture hall with over 100 students.

#UPDATE: Students tell me authorities are slowly evacuating buildings on campus.



Once freshman, barricaded with 100+ students, sent me these videos. He says it was first day of class.



They’re being evacuated now by police. He says, “We’re okay a little jumpy.” @boston25 pic.twitter.com/z4tyt0baCe — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) September 3, 2025

Lowell police asked residents to stay away from the area of Middlesex Street, Pawtucket Street, and Broadway Street as police searched for the alleged armed man.

Community Advisory



There is currently increased police activity in the area of Middlesex Street, Pawtucket Street, and Broadway Street. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area. Thank you.



LPD6 pic.twitter.com/P4gCPJmRgd — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) September 3, 2025

Lowell Public Schools also directed students to stay away from UMass Lowell’s south campus at the time.

“Students on the Bartlett and Stoklosa Cross Country teams are safely sheltering inside their schools,” Lowell public schools said. “Students who are still on buses will be delayed because of the rerouting of traffic, so be patient at the bus stop. Any student who cannot get to their bus stop do to the lockdown in the South Campus area will be taken to the Moody School.”

Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan posted on social media that she was monitoring the situation and asked people to follow directions from officials.

I'm actively monitoring this situation and in touch with local officials. If you are in Lowell, please follow directions from @LowellPD and @UMassLowell. https://t.co/YrliR5shJh — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) September 3, 2025

A press conference is expected to take place later Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group