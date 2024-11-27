‘Just missed him’: Driver passes Plymouth school bus nearly striking child

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Police are investigating a close call after a driver passed a stopped school bus while students were trying to get on the bus.

“He was just trying to get on the bus safely and get to school,” said Alicia Tallent. “Just missed him by a couple steps.”

Tallent says her 10-year-old son was running out to his school bus Friday morning when a driver swerved onto their driveway almost hitting him.

In their surveillance video, you can see Tallent’s son heading towards the bus and stopping behind some bushes as the SUV barrels through their driveway to pass the school bus on Bourne Road in Plymouth.

“She didn’t want to wait for any more stops, I think the bus driver had said she was beeping at the past couple stops before ours to try to maybe get the bus to move over for her,” said Tallent.

You can also see another student coming towards the bus from across the street.

Tallent says her son was pretty shaken up, but luckily he’s okay.

“It says right on the back of the bus that it’s unlawful to pass, and the lights were on, the bus sign was out and the doors were open ready for the kids to get on,” said Tallent.

Tallent and the bus driver both notified Plymouth Police and they hope this sends a message to all drivers.

“The behavior is not acceptable, she’s putting lives in danger, and children that believe that they’re safe going to school on the bus,” said Tallent.

Plymouth Police say they’re working on enhancing that video to track down the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group