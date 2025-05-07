Chelmsford Police: Missing 12-year-old located

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — 9 p.m. update: Chelmsford Police say they have located the missing boy.

Aidan has been located. Thank you for the assistance. Posted by Chelmsford Police Department on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Previous article:

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing child they say is nonverbal.

The 12-year-old noy was last seen in the area of 187 Chelmsford Street, according to police.

He was wearing black Jordan’s, black sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt and a black thermal shirt.

Officials say he’s been missing for approximately 1.5 to 2 hours and isn’t familiar with the area.

If you see him, police ask that you not approach or touch him, but call dispatch immediately at 978-256-2521 ext. 0, or dial 911.

