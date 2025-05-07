Two suspects accused of vandalizing Plymouth business, stealing baseballs signed by Red Sox legends

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police are looking for two suspects accused of vandalizing a business with syrup, soda, and racial slurs, as well as stealing valuable sports memorabilia.

Plymouth authorities say the duo pictured broke into Eastex Fabric on Saturday night.

The suspects, dawning hoodies and black masks, allegedly poured syrup and coke over the electronics in the office, causing significant damage.

Police say the suspects then left several racial slurs around the offices before stealing five baseballs.

According to the victim, each baseball was signed by a member of the Boston Red Sox. The victim could only remember four of the signatures, which were David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Tim Wakefield, and Curt Schilling. The baseballs are worth more than $1,000 all together.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males between 5′6″ and 5′7″.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the break-in is asked to contact Plymouth Police at 508-746-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

