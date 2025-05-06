‘Accused me of being a man’: Same-sex couple seeks apology from Boston hotel after bathroom incident

BOSTON — A same-sex couple is demanding an apology from the Liberty Hotel in Boston after they were kicked out.

They told Boston 25 News that a confrontation escalated in the women’s bathroom when a security guard accused one of them of being a man.

Ansley Baker and Liz Victor said they have no problem with a misunderstanding but are hurt over what happened next.

Baker said a security guard knocked on her stall and demanded to see her ID to prove her gender.

“He accused me of being a man in the women’s bathroom,” said Baker. “He demands my ID, which I gave him, and things still got heated. We kept repeating that I’m a woman.”

Victor said she was standing by the sinks near the bathroom entrance when it happened.

“At one point, I shouted, have you ever seen a lesbian before?” recalled Victor. “You need to learn what’s an actual threat versus a woman using the restroom.”

The couple, who were attending a Kentucky Derby party at the hotel on Saturday, was ordered to leave the premises.

“Literally, left on the sidewalk, both of us crying and shaking,” said Victor. “We even heard awful comments as we were walking out of the bathroom.”

Victor wrote a Google review and posted it on Instagram, which has since been shared and mentioned dozens of times.

The Liberty Hotel disputes their claims and posted their side of the story on social media:

“An incident occurred at the Liberty Hotel on Saturday, May 3 where several women alerted security of two adults sharing a bathroom stall. The bathroom was cleared out as two adults in one stall are not permitted. After leaving the bathroom, a member of the couple from the stall put their hands on our security team and it was then that they were removed from the premises. The Liberty Hotel has a zero-tolerance policy for any physical on our property. The safety of our guests and staff is our priority, and this event is under investigation. The Liberty Hotel is and always will be an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and a place where everyone is welcome and celebrated.”

“I kind of tried to move his shoulder toward me at one point so he was looking at me instead of her,” added Victor.

The couple denies ever being in the bathroom stall together.

“Once the stall door opened, and I’m the only one in there, it escalated further,” explained Baker. “I don’t think that aligns with what they’re saying.”

The couple told Boston 25 News they’ve alerted Mayor Wu’s office about their experience in hopes of preventing a similar situation from happening to anyone else.

