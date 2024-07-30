‘Come home’: Desperate family makes emotional plea as search for Lynn teen enters 3rd day

LYNN, Mass. — Desperate family members were seen handing out missing person flyers on Tuesday morning as the search for a Lynn teen who vanished last week entered its third day.

The family of Brian Lopez is distributing these flyers, asking for help in finding him. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/DUkwHrjmEf — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) July 30, 2024

Law enforcement officials have been trying to track down 17-year-old Brian Lopez, who has not been seen since Friday night, according to the Lynn Police Department.

“If you’re out there and you see this, just come home. We want you home,” said Oscar Herrera, Lopez’s cousin, as search crews returned to Lynn Woods reservation with ATVs, drones, and K9s. “Don’t be scared, nothing’s going to happen. We all miss you.”

Lopez’s family has said that he spends “a great deal of time” in the Lynn Woods. His cousin also noted that he would never run away, and now they’re worried after someone found his cell phone on Gardiner Street.

A neighbor’s security camera an image of Lopez, showing him leaving his house on Warren Place in Lynn on Friday evening. He was spotted wearing a backpack.

Authorities then released a new picture of Lopez walking on Myrtle Street on Monday after officers spent the weekend scouring the woods for him.

Police said he was wearing black pants with a grey and white striped hooded sweatshirt, a grey backpack, and all-grey Nike sneakers with a red swish on the sides.

He reportedly left his residence on Warren Place at 10:30 a.m. Friday on foot.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Lynn missing teen new pic (Lynn Police Department)

“It’s honestly just surreal to me I can’t believe that this is happening,” said Jennifer Herrera, Brian’s cousin. “I don’t think none of us can because we would have never expected that from him, to just leave like that without anyone knowing where he was going.”

Maritza Rosario, co-executive director of The Food Project, said Lopez has been employed there as a member of the program’s Seed Crew since early July.

“We’re all extremely concerned and are calling on anyone with any information to come forward,” Rosario said.

Lopez will be a senior at Lynn Classical High School.

The Lynn Police, Lynn Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation into his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 781-595-2000

The search for missing 17 yr old Brian Lopez resumes this morning at Lynn Woods Reservation. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4SRyIfAukv — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) July 30, 2024

