‘Gruesome sight’: 911 caller describes aftermath of deadly shooting

BOSTON — A neighbor who called 911 after gunshots rang out near a Roxbury park is describing the traumatic aftermath of the daytime violence.

Jack O’Hara believes he heard at least six shots near his Munroe Street home Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

The shooting happened shortly after several nearby schools got out for the afternoon.

O’Hara looked down his driveway and saw a young man on the ground in Horatio Harris Park.

“A lot of blood, definitely a gruesome sight,” said O’Hara. “It’s a lot. One, you see it. Two, it’s sad to see such neglect for human life.”

He called 911 and asked if there was anything he could do to help the wounded man who still appeared conscious.

“I was asking, can I approach? Is there anything I can do?,” recalled O’Hara. “I didn’t want to disturb it. I didn’t want to cause more harm than good.”

0 of 4 Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say

First responders were on scene quickly and rushed the gunshot victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives taped off the area as school buses and kids with back packs passed by.

“It’s disgusting!,” said neighbor Charlotte Williams. “You can’t stop this, and sometimes they shoot the wrong people. To tell you the truth, when I go home, I stay in my house.”

The shooting was initially reported to police as a drive-by involving a moped.

Investigators recovered two mopeds about a half mile away on Kensington Street as possible evidence in the case.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to piece this together to identify the people involved,” said BPD Superintendent Paul McLaughlin.

Police have not speculated on a motive.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

The victim who was killed has not yet been publicly identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group