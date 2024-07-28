Local

Lynn police searching for teen missing since Friday

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Lynn police searching for teen missing since Friday

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LYNN, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since Friday night.

17-year-old Brian Lopez was last seen by friends and family on Friday night, Lynn police say.

Family told Lynn police that the teen spends a lot of time in the 2,000-acre area of Lynn Woods Reservation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read