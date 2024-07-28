Lynn police searching for teen missing since Friday

LYNN, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since Friday night.

17-year-old Brian Lopez was last seen by friends and family on Friday night, Lynn police say.

Family told Lynn police that the teen spends a lot of time in the 2,000-acre area of Lynn Woods Reservation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

17 year old Brian Lopez has been missing since Friday evening on July 26, 2024. Brian’s family indicated Brian spends a great deal of time in the Lynn Woods. If anyone has any information please contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000. pic.twitter.com/OKbqdghdF7 — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) July 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group