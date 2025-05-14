Police: Driver sustains life-threatening injuries, pedestrian hospitalized in Cape Cod crash

ORLEANS, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized following a motor vehicle collision in a supermarket parking lot on Tuesday.

According to Orleans Police, officers responding to the Shaw’s supermarket at 9 West Road for a report of pedestrian hit by car found a 77-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries and a pedestrian who was also injured.

The 77-year-old was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Her injuries are considered to be life threatening, according to police.

The pedestrian’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by the 77-year-old woman was reversing from a parking space when, for reasons under investigation, it accelerated into several parked cars, striking the pedestrian in the process.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Orleans Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team.

