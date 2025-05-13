Eversource plans heft monthly charge for customers who opt out of smart meter

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — After a long, cold winter that resulted in sky-high energy bills for many Massachusetts residents, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced it is filing a comprehensive energy bill that will save ratepayers $10 billion over 10 years.

Governor Maura Healey announced The Energy Affordability, Independence & Innovation Act at a press conference held at Leominster’s Veterans Services building. The Governor said key reforms include eliminating and reducing certain electrical bill charges, furthering accountability for utilities on billing and reducing barriers to “cutting edge nuclear technologies.”

At the same time, Eversource announced it will begin rolling out Smart Meters this summer. Those meters will replace induction devices, which measure electricity use by the speed of a metal wheel that responds to differences in amperage. Induction meters have been in use for more than 130 years and are still considered a cheap and effective way to monitor energy consumption.

One drawback to the meters: they have to be physically read. The new Smart Meters will use Wi-Fi to remotely transmit energy usage information in real time. Other advantages include the automatic relay of outage information and more accurate billing.

Massachusetts is late to the game with Smart Meters, with many states adopting their use in recent years.

“All across the country people have already rolled out these meters and people are really enjoying them and understanding they can help them save money on their electric bills,” said Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper. “I think people will really be able to save money on their bills by being able to have better control over their electric use and when they use it.”

But critics of Smart Meters warn that with their reliance on Wi-Fi, the devices are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats that could result in the stealing of an enormous amount of personal data.

And the roll-out is costly. Eversource, which services nearly 1.5 million Massachusetts electric customers, plans to recoup cost of installing the SmartMeters over a period of about six years. Customers have already begun paying for the new technology, in fact, at a rate of about $1.75 a month. That amount could rise as the replacement program gets underway — but a source tells Boston 25 News the charges will remain below $5 a month.

Customers who don’t want the remote technology can opt out. But manual reading will cost $34 a month, Eversource said — and the utility will charge a one-time service fee of $42.

“All across the country we’re using these devices without any problems,” said Tepper. “And to the extent that there are any issues we’re going to address them.”

Dave Keating of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) said issues are inevitable because Eversource is not using licensed electricians to install the Smart Meters.

“A lot of these homes are old and the meter sockets worn,” Keating said. “If you just pop them out, there’s a very good chance of them breaking, sparking, arcing.”

Keating said that could result in a fire.

But Eversource tells Boston 25 News that because no wires are involved in the installation of the Smart Meters, licensed electricians are not needed. However, the company said it will employ licensed electricians in the event technicians run into situations in which wires are involved.

