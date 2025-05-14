Celtics face elimination, Tatum undergoes successful Achilles surgery

BOSTON — It’s win or the season ends tonight for the Celtics. Not only does the team have to beat the Knicks to keep their playoff run alive, they have to do it without Jayson Tatum.

Team officials say Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon on Monday night, and the surgery was a success on Tuesday.

There is currently no timetable for his return, but the team says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/TTXziFtMQB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2025

The six-time all-star went down on a play late in the fourth quarter Monday night. It was a non-contact injury which eventually led to many people’s speculation being true—a ruptured Achilles. Tatum is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline. So in the meantime, fans are hoping players like last year’s Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, are going to try and fill that void

“I think we got the momentum, I think we got the urgency it’s going to be a grind to win the next three especially having to go back to New York for game six but hopefully we can pull it out for game seven at home and get the win,” said Cameron of Dorchester.

Tatum has been a durable player, only missing ten games all season. He had never missed a playoff game until the last series against the Magic when he hurt his wrist.

“It couldn’t happen to a less deserving person,” said Victoria of Boston. “Comes in and plays hard every time, and his calling card has been his availability, and it’s just brutal, but hoping for a speedy recovery and hoping the rest of the crew can pull a couple of games out.”

A torn Achilles is one of the worst injuries in sports—with recovery time from ten months to a year. While the Celtics did not give a timetable for Tatum’s return, there is a chance he could miss all of next season as well.

At 27 years old, Tatum has been a durable player. The Boston Globe reports no one has played more minutes than Tatum since he entered the NBA in 2017. But that could change once he comes back. A 2019 study found NBA players who return from a torn Achilles typically see a decline not only in their performance but also in minutes on the court.

Game five against the Knicks is Wednesday night at TD Garden. Guard Sam Hauser is probable to play for tonight’s game.

If the Celtics can pull out the win, then they head back to New York.

