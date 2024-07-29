New picture released of missing Lynn teen: ‘We’re all extremely concerned’

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities released a new picture Monday of a teen from Lynn whose been missing since last week.

17-year-old Brian Lopez was last seen on surveillance video walking on Myrtle Street in Lynn towards Walnut Street Friday morning, according to police. He was wearing black pants with a grey and white striped hooded sweatshirt, a grey backpack, and all-grey Nike sneakers with a red swish on the sides.

He reportedly left his residence on Warren Place at 10:30 a.m. Friday on foot.

“We’re all extremely concerned and are calling on anyone with any information to come forward,” Co-Executive Director of The Food Project Maritza Rosario said. Lopez has been employed by The Food Project as a member of the program’s Seed Crew since early July.

Investigators recovered his cell phone on Gardiner Street on Friday as well and his family says he had an interest in spending time in Lynn Woods.

The Lynn Police, Lynn Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police conducted an exhaustive search over the weekend of the woods using the Air Wing, drones, ATVs, and K9 search dogs but did not locate him. They returned to the woods on Monday to continue the search.

Lopez’s family is holding out hope that someone finds him or that he sees this story himself.

“Come home Brian, nobody’s in trouble here, at least contact us, call us, shoot a message something, let us know that you’re safe,” Herrera pleaded.

Lopez will be a senior at Lynn Classical High School.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-595-2000.

17 year old Brian Lopez has been missing since Friday evening on July 26, 2024. Brian’s family indicated Brian spends a great deal of time in the Lynn Woods. If anyone has any information please contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000. pic.twitter.com/OKbqdghdF7 — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) July 28, 2024

