Jury selection resumes in Karen Read murder trial as protesters fight buffer zone outside court

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes Wednesday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, while supporters of the 44-year-old Mansfield woman push back against a buffer zone that’s in place outside.

Judge Beverly Cannone is now seeking a jury of 20 people. The initial plan was to choose 16 jurors. Cannone bumped that initial number to 20 because she wanted extra people at the ready after some of the selected jurors expressed hardships.

There are currently 19 seated jurors with one more needed. Then the plan is to bring that group of 20 down to 12 jurors and four alternates.

Read is charged with running down O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

People have been rallying in support of Read outside of a buffer zone set up by the court, which they have been fighting. Most recently, the state Supreme Court ruled the buffer zone can remain, to keep people with signs 200 feet away from the courthouse.

In a 74-page brief, the petitioners are appealing that ruling. They claim the buffer zone is a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

The state would need to file its brief on the buffer zone matter by Wednesday.

If jury selection is completed on Wednesday, opening statements are expected in the murder trial on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

