Karen Read murder trial: List of questions prospective jurors are being asked

DEDHAM, Mass. — Eleven of 12 deliberating jurors are in place as the murder trial of Karen Read wrapped up its second day of the jury selection process at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday. Four additional alternate jurors need to be selected.

The high-profile case officially went to trial on Tuesday, when four jurors were sat on the first day of jury selection. Seven additional jurors were selection Wednesday. Nearly 90 candidates were called into court on each of the first two days for questioning.

The judge has been asking the jury pool if they’ve heard about the case and if they’ve formed any opinions before handing out a questionnaire.

Boston 25′s Ted Daniel obtained a copy of that juror questionnaire. Each question offers a “yes,” “no,” or “not sure” option.

1. It is alleged that on January 29, 2022, while intoxicated and operating her motor vehicle in Canton, MA, the defendant, Karen Read, killed her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, an off-duty Boston Police officer. Is there anything about the description of the case, the charges, or that the victim was an off-duty police officer, that causes you to believe that you cannot be fair and impartial in this case?

2. Do you have opinions regarding: previous experiences as a juror, the fairness of the jury system or criminal justice system in our country that would impair your ability to be fair and impartial to both the Commonwealth and to the defendant?

3. Do you have any religious or philosophical beliefs that would make it difficult for you to follow the law and come to a verdict in this case?

4. Reports about this case have been publicized in the media. Do you think you have read, seen, heard, or discussed anything about this case from any source?

5. This case is expected to garner a significant amount of media attention. Is there anything about the high-profile nature of this case that would prevent you from serving as a fair and impartial juror?

6. Have you already started to make up your mind about this case?

7. Do you, any family members, or close friends reside in or conduct regular business in Canton, MA?

8. Is there any reason you would be unable to follow an instruction that during your jury service, you may not: read any news or media accounts about this case, watch or listen to any media or news broadcasts or commentary about this case, discuss this case with anyone, research or look this case up on the internet, or perform independent research?

9. Is there any reason you would be unable to follow an instruction that during your jury service, you may not: read or view any social media articles, posts, videos, podcasts, or other non-traditional media platforms that may discuss this case?

10. Is there any reason that if you are inadvertently exposed to outside influence or media about this case, you would be unable to follow an instruction that you must report an exposure to the court through a court officer?

11. Would you automatically believe or disbelieve law enforcement, firefighters, or first responders,simply because of their occupation?

12. Do you have any strong personal beliefs, or have you been exposed to any strong personal beliefs from friends and relatives, about law enforcement officers, prosecutors, or the government?

13. Have you ever been involved in a group, community, or individual activity, such as a march,demonstration, or financial contribution, showing support for law enforcement in or outside your own community?

14. Have you ever been involved in a group, community, or individual activity, such as a march, demonstration or financial contribution, that was critical of the police or law enforcement in or outside of your own community?

15. Have you or someone close to you ever had education, training, or work experience in any of the following fields: law enforcement, military, alcohol/drug abuse, domestic violence?

16. Do you have any strong personal beliefs, or have you been exposed to any strong personal beliefs from friends and relatives about operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol?

17. Have you ever been involved in a group, organization, participated in a march, demonstration,campaign or donated money on behalf of an organization or cause that was against driving under the influence of alcohol, such as “SADD” Students against drunk driving or “MADD” Mothers Against Drunk Driving?

18. Has anyone close to you ever been involved in an incident involving drinking and driving? If so,would that experience prevent you from being a fair and impartial juror in this case?

19. Have you or has anyone close to you been involved in or witnessed a motor vehicle crash?

20. Is there anything about crash reconstruction testimony that would make it difficult for you to be fair or impartial in this case?

21. Have you or any family members or close friends been involved in a domestic violence relationship that featured physical, mental and/or verbal abuse?

22. Have you ever been a victim of a violent crime?

23. During trial, you will hear about medical treatment, death, and review graphic autopsy photographs. Will that affect your ability to participate and be a fair and impartial juror?

24. You may find a defendant guilty based on circumstantial evidence, but you cannot find a defendant guilty based on speculation, guesswork, or surmise. Is it difficult for you to understand the differences between circumstantial evidence, speculation, guesswork and surmise?

25. Do you believe Karen Read should prove her innocence?

26. If the defendant doesn’t testify, do you think she is probably guilty or hiding something?

27. Do you know or recognize anyone you have seen today in the courthouse or in the jury pool?

28. Would your answer(s) to any of the above questions be embarrassing or damaging if disclosed publicly - or would disclosure infringe on your privacy?

29. Do you have any concerns about your personal privacy due to the presence of video cameras in the courtroom and/or the highly publicized nature of the case?

Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.

Cannone also announced lengthy witness lists for both the prosecution and defense that include more than 160 combined names.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25 News that finding an impartial jury could be a challenge.

“We won’t find jurors that never heard of this case perhaps, but hopefully we will find jurors that have an open mind and that’s the bottom line, we need jurors with an open mind,” Elikann explained.

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 7 weeks.

