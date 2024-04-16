Karen Read murder trial: List of more than 160 witnesses prosecution, defense could call

DEDHAM, Mass. — The jury selection process began Tuesday morning in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said that she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.

Cannone also announced a list of more than 160 witnesses that the prosecution and defense could call during the trial. The names are as follows:

PROSECUTION WITNESS LIST

Trooper Michael Proctor, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Zachary Clark, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Connor Keefe, Massachusetts State Police Trooper David DiCiccco, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Christopher Moore, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Matthew Dunne, Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Tully, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joseph PaulMassachusetts State Police Officer Steven Saraf, Canton Police Department Officer Stephen Mullaney, Canton Police Department Sergeant Sean Goode, Canton Police Department Sergeant Michael Lank, Canton Police Department Lieutenant Paul Gallagher, Canton Police Department Lieutenant Charles Ray, Canton Police Department Lieutenant Kevin O’Hara, Massachusetts State Police Officer Nicholas BarrosDighton Police Department Sergeant Brian Gallerani, Needham Police Department Trooper Evan Brent, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Everton DeCastro, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Justin Pye, Massachusetts State Police Captain Eric Benson, Massachusetts State Police Heather Maxon, Plainville Anthony Flematti, Canton Fire Department Doctor Irini Scordi-Bello, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Doctor Renee Stonebridge, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Timothy Nuttall, Canton Fire Department Francis Walsh, Canton Fire Department Matthew Kelly, Canton Fire Department Gregory Woodbury, Canton Fire Department Katie McLaughlin, Canton Fire Department Jason Becker, Canton Fire Department Daniel Whitley, Canton Fire Department Wendell Robery, Canton Fire Department Jennifer McCabe, Canton Matthew McCabe, Canton Allison McCabe, Canton Kerry Roberts, Canton Curt Roberts, Canton Paul O’Keefe, West Bridgewater Erin O’Keefe, West Bridgewater Juvenile with initials K.F., Canton Juvenile with initials P.F., Canton Michael Camerano, Canton Katherine Camerano, Canton 47. Brian Higgins, Sandwich Brian Albert, Norwood Nicole Albert, Norwood Brian Albert, Jr., Norwood Ian Whiffin, Alberta, Canada Doctor Justin Rice, Good Samaritan Medical Center Daisy Ormseth, NP, Good Samaritan Medical Center Kathleen Wilfert, RN, Good Samaritan Medical Center Doctor Garrey Faller, Medical Director, Good Samaritan Medical Center Teri Kun, UC Davis Veterinary Lab Nicholas Bradford, BODE Technology Tess Chart, BODE Technology Julie Albert, Canton Christopher Albert, Canton Colin Albert, Canton Ryan Nagel, Canton Tristin Morris, Easton Caitlin Albert, Easton Gretchen Voss, Boston Louis Jutras, Canton Nicholas Roberts, Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing Sara Levinson, Canton Andre Porto, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab Ashley Vaillier, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab Maureen Hartnett, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab Christina Hanley, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab Sophie Hryzan, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab Brian Loughran, Canton Richard D’Antuono, Canton Jean DeMulis, Canton James Sullivan, Canton Steven Bernstein, Stoughton Julianna Nagel, Canton Nicholas Kolokithas, Canton Michael Trotta, Canton Rebecca Trayers, Canton Brigid Meehan, Canton Jessica Hyde, Bridgeport, NY Marietta Sullivan, Pembroke Karina Kolokithas, Canton Laura Sullivan, Pembroke

DEFENSE WITNESS LIST

Brian Albert, Norwood Caitlin Albert, Easton Christopher Albert, Canton Colin Albert, Canton Julie Albert, Canton Kevin Albert, Canton Nicole Albert, Norwood Michael Wagner, Foxboro Sheryl Waugh, Canton Paul Mackowski, Melrose Leslie Bernstein, Canton, Rebecca Baizen, Canton Officer Nicholas Barros, Dighton Police Department Officer Paul Beaudoin, Dighton Police Department Former Chief of Canton Police Department Kenneth Berkowitz Trooper Evan Brent, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, Massachusetts State Police Laurie Cahill, Worcester Trooper Zachary Clark, Massachusetts State Police Christopher Curran, Canton Kerri Curran, Canton Nicholas Curran, West Roxbury Richard D’Antuono, Canton Officer Kelly Dever, Boston Police Department Stephanie Devlin, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, Trooper David Dicicco, Massachusetts State Police Patrick Haggerty, Dighton Maureen Hartnett, Massachusetts State Polic Crime Lab Brian Albert, Jr., Canton Brian Higgins, Sandwich Louis Jutrus, Canton Trooper Connor Keefe, Massachusetts State Police Matthew Kelly, Canton Fire Department Karina Kolokithas, Canton Nicholas Kolokithas, Canton Teri Kun, UC Davis Veterinary Lab Sergeant Michael Lank, Canton Police Department Brian Loughran, Canton Heather Maxon, Plainville Allison McCabe, Canton Jennifer McCabe, Canton Matthew McCabe, Canton Lance Mello, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, Ryan Nagel, Canton Steve Nelson, Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office Andre Porto, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab Hollic Price, Google Trooper Kathleen Prince, Massachusetts State Police Elizabeth Proctor, Canton Trooper Michael Proctor, Massachusetts State Police Kerry Roberts, Canton Wendell Robery, Canton Fire Department Steven Ridge, Boston Police Department Heriberto Hernandez, Boston Police Department Marc Lopilato, Canton Alfredo Lopilato, Canton Angela Malvone, Canton Lt. Brian Tully, Massachusetts State Police Courtney Proctor, Canton Tristan Morris, Easton Jean DeMulis, Canton Mary Souza, Dighton Ashley Bell, Canton Mike Rushworth, Thompson Station, TN Matthew Amory, Canton Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office Thomas Beatty, Canton Erin Beatty, Canton Meghan Mariani, New York, New York Thomas Martin, Weymouth John O’Keefe, Sr., Braintree 72. Frank Sheridan, M.D., Forensic Pathologist, San Bernadino, CA Chris Van Ee, PhD., Expert in Biomedical and Mechanical Engineering, Novi Richard Green, Expert in Digital Forensics, St. Petersburg, FL Daniel Wolfe, Ph.D., ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA Andrew Rentschler, PhD., ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA Scott Kline, BSME, ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA

Officials noted in court documents that Read also reserves the right to call any of the witnesses included on the Commonwealth’s witness list.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group