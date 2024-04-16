Karen Read murder trial: List of more than 160 witnesses prosecution, defense could call

DEDHAM, Mass. — The jury selection process began Tuesday morning in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.
Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.
Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.
Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said that she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.
Cannone also announced a list of more than 160 witnesses that the prosecution and defense could call during the trial. The names are as follows:
PROSECUTION WITNESS LIST
- Trooper Michael Proctor, Massachusetts State Police
- Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Zachary Clark, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Connor Keefe, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper David DiCiccco, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Christopher Moore, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Matthew Dunne, Massachusetts State Police
- Lt. Brian Tully, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Nicholas Guarino, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Joseph PaulMassachusetts State Police
- Officer Steven Saraf, Canton Police Department
- Officer Stephen Mullaney, Canton Police Department
- Sergeant Sean Goode, Canton Police Department
- Sergeant Michael Lank, Canton Police Department
- Lieutenant Paul Gallagher, Canton Police Department
- Lieutenant Charles Ray, Canton Police Department
- Lieutenant Kevin O’Hara, Massachusetts State Police
- Officer Nicholas BarrosDighton Police Department
- Sergeant Brian Gallerani, Needham Police Department
- Trooper Evan Brent, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Everton DeCastro, Massachusetts State Police
- Trooper Justin Pye, Massachusetts State Police
- Captain Eric Benson, Massachusetts State Police
- Heather Maxon, Plainville
- Anthony Flematti, Canton Fire Department
- Doctor Irini Scordi-Bello, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner
- Doctor Renee Stonebridge, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner
- Timothy Nuttall, Canton Fire Department
- Francis Walsh, Canton Fire Department
- Matthew Kelly, Canton Fire Department
- Gregory Woodbury, Canton Fire Department
- Katie McLaughlin, Canton Fire Department
- Jason Becker, Canton Fire Department
- Daniel Whitley, Canton Fire Department
- Wendell Robery, Canton Fire Department
- Jennifer McCabe, Canton
- Matthew McCabe, Canton
- Allison McCabe, Canton
- Kerry Roberts, Canton
- Curt Roberts, Canton
- Paul O’Keefe, West Bridgewater
- Erin O’Keefe, West Bridgewater
- Juvenile with initials K.F., Canton
- Juvenile with initials P.F., Canton
- Michael Camerano, Canton
- Katherine Camerano, Canton
- 47. Brian Higgins, Sandwich
- Brian Albert, Norwood
- Nicole Albert, Norwood
- Brian Albert, Jr., Norwood
- Ian Whiffin, Alberta, Canada
- Doctor Justin Rice, Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Daisy Ormseth, NP, Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Kathleen Wilfert, RN, Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Doctor Garrey Faller, Medical Director, Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Teri Kun, UC Davis Veterinary Lab
- Nicholas Bradford, BODE Technology
- Tess Chart, BODE Technology
- Julie Albert, Canton
- Christopher Albert, Canton
- Colin Albert, Canton
- Ryan Nagel, Canton
- Tristin Morris, Easton
- Caitlin Albert, Easton
- Gretchen Voss, Boston
- Louis Jutras, Canton
- Nicholas Roberts, Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing
- Sara Levinson, Canton
- Andre Porto, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
- Ashley Vaillier, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
- Maureen Hartnett, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
- Christina Hanley, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
- Sophie Hryzan, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
- Brian Loughran, Canton
- Richard D’Antuono, Canton
- Jean DeMulis, Canton
- James Sullivan, Canton
- Steven Bernstein, Stoughton
- Julianna Nagel, Canton
- Nicholas Kolokithas, Canton
- Michael Trotta, Canton
- Rebecca Trayers, Canton
- Brigid Meehan, Canton
- Jessica Hyde, Bridgeport, NY
- Marietta Sullivan, Pembroke
- Karina Kolokithas, Canton
- Laura Sullivan, Pembroke
DEFENSE WITNESS LIST
- Brian Albert, Norwood
- Caitlin Albert, Easton
- Christopher Albert, Canton
- Colin Albert, Canton
- Julie Albert, Canton
- Kevin Albert, Canton
- Nicole Albert, Norwood
- Michael Wagner, Foxboro
- Sheryl Waugh, Canton
- Paul Mackowski, Melrose
- Leslie Bernstein, Canton,
- Rebecca Baizen, Canton
- Officer Nicholas Barros, Dighton Police Department
- Officer Paul Beaudoin, Dighton Police Department
- Former Chief of Canton Police Department Kenneth Berkowitz
- Trooper Evan Brent, Massachusetts State Police
- Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, Massachusetts State Police
- Laurie Cahill, Worcester
- Trooper Zachary Clark, Massachusetts State Police
- Christopher Curran, Canton
- Kerri Curran, Canton
- Nicholas Curran, West Roxbury
- Richard D’Antuono, Canton
- Officer Kelly Dever, Boston Police Department
- Stephanie Devlin, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab,
- Trooper David Dicicco, Massachusetts State Police
- Patrick Haggerty, Dighton
- Maureen Hartnett, Massachusetts State Polic Crime Lab
- Brian Albert, Jr., Canton
- Brian Higgins, Sandwich
- Louis Jutrus, Canton
- Trooper Connor Keefe, Massachusetts State Police
- Matthew Kelly, Canton Fire Department
- Karina Kolokithas, Canton
- Nicholas Kolokithas, Canton
- Teri Kun, UC Davis Veterinary Lab
- Sergeant Michael Lank, Canton Police Department
- Brian Loughran, Canton
- Heather Maxon, Plainville
- Allison McCabe, Canton
- Jennifer McCabe, Canton
- Matthew McCabe, Canton
- Lance Mello, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab,
- Ryan Nagel, Canton
- Steve Nelson, Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office
- Andre Porto, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
- Hollic Price, Google
- Trooper Kathleen Prince, Massachusetts State Police
- Elizabeth Proctor, Canton
- Trooper Michael Proctor, Massachusetts State Police
- Kerry Roberts, Canton
- Wendell Robery, Canton Fire Department
- Steven Ridge, Boston Police Department
- Heriberto Hernandez, Boston Police Department
- Marc Lopilato, Canton
- Alfredo Lopilato, Canton
- Angela Malvone, Canton
- Lt. Brian Tully, Massachusetts State Police
- Courtney Proctor, Canton
- Tristan Morris, Easton
- Jean DeMulis, Canton
- Mary Souza, Dighton
- Ashley Bell, Canton
- Mike Rushworth, Thompson Station, TN
- Matthew Amory, Canton
- Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office
- Thomas Beatty, Canton
- Erin Beatty, Canton
- Meghan Mariani, New York, New York
- Thomas Martin, Weymouth
- John O’Keefe, Sr., Braintree
- 72. Frank Sheridan, M.D., Forensic Pathologist, San Bernadino, CA
- Chris Van Ee, PhD., Expert in Biomedical and Mechanical Engineering, Novi
- Richard Green, Expert in Digital Forensics, St. Petersburg, FL
- Daniel Wolfe, Ph.D., ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA
- Andrew Rentschler, PhD., ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA
- Scott Kline, BSME, ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA
Officials noted in court documents that Read also reserves the right to call any of the witnesses included on the Commonwealth’s witness list.
