Karen Read murder trial: List of more than 160 witnesses prosecution, defense could call

By Boston25News.com Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — The jury selection process began Tuesday morning in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said that she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.

Cannone also announced a list of more than 160 witnesses that the prosecution and defense could call during the trial. The names are as follows:

PROSECUTION WITNESS LIST

  1. Trooper Michael Proctor, Massachusetts State Police
  2. Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, Massachusetts State Police
  3. Trooper Zachary Clark, Massachusetts State Police
  4. Trooper Connor Keefe, Massachusetts State Police
  5. Trooper David DiCiccco, Massachusetts State Police
  6. Trooper Christopher Moore, Massachusetts State Police
  7. Trooper Matthew Dunne, Massachusetts State Police
  8. Lt. Brian Tully, Massachusetts State Police
  9. Trooper Nicholas Guarino, Massachusetts State Police
  10. Trooper Joseph PaulMassachusetts State Police
  11. Officer Steven Saraf, Canton Police Department
  12. Officer Stephen Mullaney, Canton Police Department
  13. Sergeant Sean Goode, Canton Police Department
  14. Sergeant Michael Lank, Canton Police Department
  15. Lieutenant Paul Gallagher, Canton Police Department
  16. Lieutenant Charles Ray, Canton Police Department
  17. Lieutenant Kevin O’Hara, Massachusetts State Police
  18. Officer Nicholas BarrosDighton Police Department
  19. Sergeant Brian Gallerani, Needham Police Department
  20. Trooper Evan Brent, Massachusetts State Police
  21. Trooper Everton DeCastro, Massachusetts State Police
  22. Trooper Justin Pye, Massachusetts State Police
  23. Captain Eric Benson, Massachusetts State Police
  24. Heather Maxon, Plainville
  25. Anthony Flematti, Canton Fire Department
  26. Doctor Irini Scordi-Bello, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner
  27. Doctor Renee Stonebridge, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner
  28. Timothy Nuttall, Canton Fire Department
  29. Francis Walsh, Canton Fire Department
  30. Matthew Kelly, Canton Fire Department
  31. Gregory Woodbury, Canton Fire Department
  32. Katie McLaughlin, Canton Fire Department
  33. Jason Becker, Canton Fire Department
  34. Daniel Whitley, Canton Fire Department
  35. Wendell Robery, Canton Fire Department
  36. Jennifer McCabe, Canton
  37. Matthew McCabe, Canton
  38. Allison McCabe, Canton
  39. Kerry Roberts, Canton
  40. Curt Roberts, Canton
  41. Paul O’Keefe, West Bridgewater
  42. Erin O’Keefe, West Bridgewater
  43. Juvenile with initials K.F., Canton
  44. Juvenile with initials P.F., Canton
  45. Michael Camerano, Canton
  46. Katherine Camerano, Canton
  47. 47. Brian Higgins, Sandwich
  48. Brian Albert, Norwood
  49. Nicole Albert, Norwood
  50. Brian Albert, Jr., Norwood
  51. Ian Whiffin, Alberta, Canada
  52. Doctor Justin Rice, Good Samaritan Medical Center
  53. Daisy Ormseth, NP, Good Samaritan Medical Center
  54. Kathleen Wilfert, RN, Good Samaritan Medical Center
  55. Doctor Garrey Faller, Medical Director, Good Samaritan Medical Center
  56. Teri Kun, UC Davis Veterinary Lab
  57. Nicholas Bradford, BODE Technology
  58. Tess Chart, BODE Technology
  59. Julie Albert, Canton
  60. Christopher Albert, Canton
  61. Colin Albert, Canton
  62. Ryan Nagel, Canton
  63. Tristin Morris, Easton
  64. Caitlin Albert, Easton
  65. Gretchen Voss, Boston
  66. Louis Jutras, Canton
  67. Nicholas Roberts, Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing
  68. Sara Levinson, Canton
  69. Andre Porto, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
  70. Ashley Vaillier, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
  71. Maureen Hartnett, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
  72. Christina Hanley, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
  73. Sophie Hryzan, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
  74. Brian Loughran, Canton
  75. Richard D’Antuono, Canton
  76. Jean DeMulis, Canton
  77. James Sullivan, Canton
  78. Steven Bernstein, Stoughton
  79. Julianna Nagel, Canton
  80. Nicholas Kolokithas, Canton
  81. Michael Trotta, Canton
  82. Rebecca Trayers, Canton
  83. Brigid Meehan, Canton
  84. Jessica Hyde, Bridgeport, NY
  85. Marietta Sullivan, Pembroke
  86. Karina Kolokithas, Canton
  87. Laura Sullivan, Pembroke

DEFENSE WITNESS LIST

  1. Brian Albert, Norwood
  2. Caitlin Albert, Easton
  3. Christopher Albert, Canton
  4. Colin Albert, Canton
  5. Julie Albert, Canton
  6. Kevin Albert, Canton
  7. Nicole Albert, Norwood
  8. Michael Wagner, Foxboro
  9. Sheryl Waugh, Canton
  10. Paul Mackowski, Melrose
  11. Leslie Bernstein, Canton,
  12. Rebecca Baizen, Canton
  13. Officer Nicholas Barros, Dighton Police Department
  14. Officer Paul Beaudoin, Dighton Police Department
  15. Former Chief of Canton Police Department Kenneth Berkowitz
  16. Trooper Evan Brent, Massachusetts State Police
  17. Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, Massachusetts State Police
  18. Laurie Cahill, Worcester
  19. Trooper Zachary Clark, Massachusetts State Police
  20. Christopher Curran, Canton
  21. Kerri Curran, Canton
  22. Nicholas Curran, West Roxbury
  23. Richard D’Antuono, Canton
  24. Officer Kelly Dever, Boston Police Department
  25. Stephanie Devlin, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab,
  26. Trooper David Dicicco, Massachusetts State Police
  27. Patrick Haggerty, Dighton
  28. Maureen Hartnett, Massachusetts State Polic Crime Lab
  29. Brian Albert, Jr., Canton
  30. Brian Higgins, Sandwich
  31. Louis Jutrus, Canton
  32. Trooper Connor Keefe, Massachusetts State Police
  33. Matthew Kelly, Canton Fire Department
  34. Karina Kolokithas, Canton
  35. Nicholas Kolokithas, Canton
  36. Teri Kun, UC Davis Veterinary Lab
  37. Sergeant Michael Lank, Canton Police Department
  38. Brian Loughran, Canton
  39. Heather Maxon, Plainville
  40. Allison McCabe, Canton
  41. Jennifer McCabe, Canton
  42. Matthew McCabe, Canton
  43. Lance Mello, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab,
  44. Ryan Nagel, Canton
  45. Steve Nelson, Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office
  46. Andre Porto, Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab
  47. Hollic Price, Google
  48. Trooper Kathleen Prince, Massachusetts State Police
  49. Elizabeth Proctor, Canton
  50. Trooper Michael Proctor, Massachusetts State Police
  51. Kerry Roberts, Canton
  52. Wendell Robery, Canton Fire Department
  53. Steven Ridge, Boston Police Department
  54. Heriberto Hernandez, Boston Police Department
  55. Marc Lopilato, Canton
  56. Alfredo Lopilato, Canton
  57. Angela Malvone, Canton
  58. Lt. Brian Tully, Massachusetts State Police
  59. Courtney Proctor, Canton
  60. Tristan Morris, Easton
  61. Jean DeMulis, Canton
  62. Mary Souza, Dighton
  63. Ashley Bell, Canton
  64. Mike Rushworth, Thompson Station, TN
  65. Matthew Amory, Canton
  66. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office
  67. Thomas Beatty, Canton
  68. Erin Beatty, Canton
  69. Meghan Mariani, New York, New York
  70. Thomas Martin, Weymouth
  71. John O’Keefe, Sr., Braintree
  72. 72. Frank Sheridan, M.D., Forensic Pathologist, San Bernadino, CA
  73. Chris Van Ee, PhD., Expert in Biomedical and Mechanical Engineering, Novi
  74. Richard Green, Expert in Digital Forensics, St. Petersburg, FL
  75. Daniel Wolfe, Ph.D., ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA
  76. Andrew Rentschler, PhD., ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA
  77. Scott Kline, BSME, ARCCA, Inc., Penns Park, PA

Officials noted in court documents that Read also reserves the right to call any of the witnesses included on the Commonwealth’s witness list.

