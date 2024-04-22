Date for opening statements set in Karen Read murder trial as court tries to finalize jury pool

DEDHAM, Mass. — The date for opening statements is set to happen in one week in the Karen Read murder trial as the court continues trying to finalize the jury pool.

19 jurors have been chosen in the Read case but they want to keep selecting on Wednesday. According to the clerk, they “think they may have problems” with some of the people selected over the last 4 days.

Initially, 16 jurors were wanted for the trial but late Monday afternoon Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel learned the court is now seeking 20 jurors.

Some of the seated jurors have expressed hardships that need to be explored according to defense — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

There will be no empanelment Tuesday according to the clerk. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

According to prosecution filing, the defense wants to call DA Morrissey to testify about the what the defense says is a conflict with the Canton Police Department and the assignment of State Troopers attached to Morrissey's office.

The prosecution is also trying to block a victim… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

The defense has Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey on its witness list. In another new filing, the prosecution says the defense has made an "insufficient showing" of why DA Morrissey should testify in this case. The prosecution also asks that he not be subject to a sequestration… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

On Friday, the defense requested the jury box moved arguing that some jurors will not be able to see witnesses face to face.

-In their written response, the prosecution says the courtroom has been set up this way for "over one hundred years".

-In their written response, the prosecution says the courtroom has been set up this way for "over one hundred years".

Jury candidates are filling out the questionnaire. I suspect we will power through until everyone in this pool is screened. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

About 78 people in the jury pool of 91 indicated they have heard or spoken about this case.

32 say they've already formed an opinion

13 people indicated they've already formed a bias one way or another — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

Heard "91" as to the number of prospective jurors here today. The court allowed the first day of the selection process to be recorded/streamed but only the first day.

Judge explaining the case now. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 22, 2024

We are underway. Judge Cannone calls for private sidebar to discuss "empaneling issues" with both sides.



Also, she still has to consider a motion filed by the defense on Friday. The defense wants the location of the jury box moved arguing that some jurors will not be able to see…

Good Morning from day 4 of jury selection in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read.

4 more jurors are needed before testimony can begin.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard outside the home of another police officer in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s lawyers claim she is being framed in a massive cover-up, and that feds have been investigating the probe into O’Keefe’s death.

A buffer zone that includes metal barricades and orange traffic drums has been set up for Read’s trial and no one is allowed to demonstrate with signs within 200 feet of the courthouse.

Read’s lawyers want to change the layout of the courtroom where her murder trial is taking place, court records show.

The defense, comprised of David Yannetti and Alan Jackson, has asked Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to move the location of the jury box so jurors can clearly see the faces of witnesses when testimony begins, according to filings obtained by Boston 25 News.

Yannetti and Jackson argue in the filings that the current setup of the court “violates her [Karen Read] constitutional right to confrontation because numerous members of the jury will be unable to observe the faces of the witnesses who testify against her.”

Cannone has not yet issued a ruling on that request.

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 7 weeks.

