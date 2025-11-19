Jury selection for Brian Walshe’s murder trial slowly moves forward

DEDHAM, Mass. — After two days of jury selection in the Brian Walshe murder trial, 12 jurors have now been seated.

Walshe is charged with the murder of his missing wife Ana Walshe over New Year’s 2023. Her body has never been found.

However, on Tuesday, Walshe shocked the courthouse when he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of lying to police and disposing of Ana Walshe’s body.

“That was an unusual development in the case that I wasn’t expecting,” former Federal Prosecutor Brad Bailey told me.

Walshe’s surprise legal maneuver means his jury will

Former Federal Prosecutor Brad Bailey tells me Walshe’s legal maneuver means his jury will only consider Walshe’s murder charge, and because Ana’s body has never been found, it could be up to Brian Walshe himself to tell jurors how his wife died, if she wasn’t murdered.

“Do you think it’s likely that Brian Walshe will take the stand?”

“I think 48 hours ago, I didn’t think it was likely. But I think given those guilty pleas, I think he’s leaving the option open to testify,” Bailey said.

On Day 2 of jury selection efforts to find 16 jurors slowed to a crawl, with only three jurors seated all day

“I am surprised they got nine jurors yesterday,” veteran Boston attorney Phil Tracy told me.

He adds that, between the court requirement for jurors to stay off social media and the fact that two major holidays are fast approaching, it can be difficult to find willing jurors.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas, you’re going to be with family and friends. If you are on the jury, it’s going to be brutal to not discuss the case,” Tracy said.

Jury selection resumes on Thursday and will continue until the final four jurors are selected.

Opening statements and testimony are scheduled to begin on December 1st.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group