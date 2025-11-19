Jury selection in Brian Walshe’s murder trial enters 2nd day after dramatic turn

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury selection continues on Wednesday in the high-profile murder trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, on New Year’s Day 2023.

The case took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Walshe admitted in court that Ana is dead, pleading guilty to two lesser charges of lying to investigators and disposing of her body.

Despite those admissions, Walshe still faces a first-degree murder charge.

Nine of the 16 jurors needed for the trial were seated on the first day. The proceedings will now focus on whether Walshe is guilty of murder.

Brain Walshe Murder Trial Brian Walshe appears in Norfolk Superior Court next to his attorney, Kelli Porges, after pleading guilty to two of three charges filed against him in Dedham, Mass., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP)

Ana’s friend, Peter Raider, reacted to the bombshell guilty pleas.

“I think it’s a good decision on his part. Certainly, you know, there’s no other plausible explanation for what happened,” Raider told Boston 25 News. “At the end of the day, you have these children who now need to move on with their lives without their mother. And now plausibly without their father.”

Walshe has not yet been sentenced on the charges he admitted to.

Judge Diane Freniere told the court on Tuesday that Ana’s family members have requested to speak before sentencing.

Brain Walshe Murder Trial Judge Diane Frenier will be presding over the murder trial of Brian Walshe in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Mark Stockwell/Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Mark Stockwell/AP)

Walshe was deemed competent to stand trial last week. Had Walshe been found not competent, his charges may have been suspended indefinitely or even dismissed if his competency could not have been restored.

Last month, lawyers for Walshe asked Freniere to change the venue of his trial due to concerns over finding a “fair and impartial” jury. Freniere denied that motion on Friday, ordering the trial to go on as planned in Dedham.

This all comes after Walshe was stabbed inside the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Correctional Center in September.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering Ana with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains, which have never been found, after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body.

0 of 49 Brian Walshe: Court docs reveal struggles with mental health, relationship between Ana & his mother Brian Walshe, Ana Walshe Brian Walshe, left, is facing murder and other charges following the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe, left, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Cohasset Police Department) Brian Walshe Brian Walshe pretrial hearing Trial date set for Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife Ana Brian Walshe returns to court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe appears in court Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 Brian Walshe status hearing on his wife’s murder case set for March 1 DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint 25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook) Ana and Brian Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe escorted into court for murder arraignment Brian Walshe mugshots from 2018 (Lynn Police Department) Brian Walshe booking photo Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe appears in court for allegedly misleading police Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The dumpsters taken away from Brian Walshe's mothers apartment. Taken to Peabody for investigation Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Authorities search North Shore dumpster station for evidence in disappearance of Ana Walshe Ana and Brian Walshe wedding photo Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo) (Facebook photo) Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Police investigating Ana Walshe's home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Ana Walshe Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home Photos: Missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, her husband Brian Walshe who is at center of investigation Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death.

Ana, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

0 of 9 Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe Former Cohasset home of Brian Walshe

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

Walshe is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings. He has been held without bail since his arrest.

Opening statements and testimony in the trial are scheduled to begin on December 1.

The trial is expected to take up to three weeks.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group