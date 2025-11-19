Friend of Ana Walshe reacts to bombshell guilty pleas on first day of jury selection

A friend of Ana Walshe is reacting to two bombshell guilty pleas from Brian Walshe on the first day of jury selection in his trial.

Brian Walshe is maintaining his innocence in the murder of his wife and the mother of his three children.

He changed his plea to guilty on two charges – disposing a body and misleading police.

Brian Walshe was not sentenced on the two charges he pleaded guilty to.

The judge said family members of Ana Walshe have asked to address the court before sentencing.

“We want the come clean moment, here’s what happened, and I’m sorry it happened,” said friend Peter Raider. “I don’t know if that ever happens. That would be the hope right now.”

Raider was first introduced to Ana by her former boss in the real estate industry and recalls her making an instant impression.

“There was never a moment where she said something couldn’t be done,” Raider told Boston 25 News. “We’re talking about a beautiful person who’s no longer with us.”

Prosecutors allege Walshe was caught on video purchasing cleaning supplies and tools from Home Depot.

Investigators have said he used those items to dismember the body before dumping it.

Authorities uncovered a hacksaw with a fragment of bone on it in a dumpster by Walshe’s mom’s home on the North Shore.

According to prosecutors, Walshe used his son’s iPad to research how to get rid of a body.

